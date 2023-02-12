Locally, the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering three scholarships this year, the local Memorial Scholarship, the SUNY Adirondack Scholarship and, new for the 2023-24 academic year, we are offering a one-time Nursing Scholarship, in memory of our longtime member Nancy Cathers. The scholarships are for $1,500 each. Completed applications are due by March 1.