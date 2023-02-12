AAUW is a national, state and local organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.
Locally, the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering three scholarships this year, the local Memorial Scholarship, the SUNY Adirondack Scholarship and, new for the 2023-24 academic year, we are offering a one-time Nursing Scholarship, in memory of our longtime member Nancy Cathers. The scholarships are for $1,500 each. Completed applications are due by March 1.
The application packages and qualifications for the scholarships are available at our website, adirondack.aauw-nys.org, or call 518-668-2985 for information.
Janice Ritter,
Lake George