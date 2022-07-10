 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: A weak president is taking us down the wrong path

Letter to the editor

For several years now there have been a handful of goody-two-shoes bashing Trump.

Now we have a weak, incompetent Biden leading down the wrong path.

His incompetence has cost the lives of many people in Afghanistan, our southern border people dying in the river, the desert drugs. This guy is like the grim reaper. I wonder how many terrorists have set up shop after sneaking in our country.

A good president would have finished the wall.

Eugene Hughes, Hadley 

2
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News