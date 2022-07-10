Letter to the editor: A weak president is taking us down the wrong path

For several years now there have been a handful of goody-two-shoes bashing Trump.
Now we have a weak, incompetent Biden leading down the wrong path.
His incompetence has cost the lives of many people in Afghanistan, our southern border people dying in the river, the desert drugs. This guy is like the grim reaper. I wonder how many terrorists have set up shop after sneaking in our country.
A good president would have finished the wall.
Eugene Hughes, Hadley
