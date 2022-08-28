 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: A typical day reading P-S political content

Letter to the editor

It’s a typical day reading The Post-Star. There is an article with Castelli complaining about Elise Stefanik’s position on the unconstitutional college debt forgiveness giveaway by king Biden. Her family’s use of a loan approved by Congress and signed into law is smart business. The president does not have the power of the purse, it's not a royal treasury. The cartoons in the paper show people who paid their student loans and stuck with the bill for the program or why didn’t they wait on paying their own debt. There is no cartoon or mention of the taxpayers who are in the majority that never went to college that will be saddled with the bill.

In the same paper there are a trio of Trump haters whose letters continually attack both Trump and Elise. I bet these same letter writers would never in a million years vote for a Republican except Liz Cheney. As to the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home, every citizen should be concerned about the use of the FBI by the Justice Department against Trump and his administration that started before he was elected president. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 was the first time in American history that put any limitation on what papers a president could keep personally when he left office.

There is no criminal statute for violating it by a president. As president there is nothing classified he can’t see. The raid appears more to be a fishing expedition for the biased Jan. 6 committee. I don’t think any politician in the entire history of the U.S. has gone through so much scrutiny by the opposing party. Being impeached twice, endless investigations including the NY AG and a Georgia county district attorney. Trump hasn’t given up and neither will his supporters.

Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls

 

