Where are all the decent Democrats and Republicans? Apparently sitting in the Senate and House twiddling their thumbs while our degenerate President ruins America spending billions of dollars we don't have and allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants here for taxpayers to support.

Men in white coats are famously known to come for the crazies and put them in the nut house. In this case, the crazies are already in the nut house (White House, Congress, FBI, CIA, etc.) and need to be removed.

Republican candidates for any office should wear a white coat or jacket to remind voters the white coats are coming along with the MAGA red hats.

A perfect 2024 Republican ticket would be Trump for pesident, DeSantis for Vice President. Both patriotic men love and respect America and would protect its citizens. Their ideas toward immigration, energy independence, saving Medicare and Social Security, better law enforcement, military strength, etc. are almost identical. We need Trump's business acumen now more than ever and DeSantis vs. Harris for a VP. Past presidents JFK, Johnson, even Eisenhower's active sex lives didn't affect their running the country.

The white coats theme, of course, will be belittled by the Democrats as "KKK wannabes without the hoods" and a political stunt to be ignored. America's citizens can no longer be ignored. I urge all Republicans to send the white coats after the crazies. Go get 'em while I get me a DON-RON 2024 bumper sticker!

Marjorie Bovee,

Hadley