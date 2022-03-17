Letter to the editor: A thank you to SAIL for helping

A shout-out to SAIL (Southern Adirondack Independent Living). I recently had a total knee replacement and was helpless. Thanks to SAIL, located at 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, they provided me with a walker, cane and shower chair — everything I needed to manipulate.

What a wonderful organization. The workers were most gracious, kind, and helpful. They expected nothing in return. I used the equipment several months and received the same upon returning the equipment. Thanks to you guys for all you do.