Letter to the editor: A sad statement from town board

Editor:
I am writing in response to the article written by Gretta Hochsprung about the Fort Edward Town Board Meeting on June 8. I questioned the Town Board about whether they would like to make a statement about the police violence which resulted in George Floyd’s murder, sparking nationwide protests.
I wrote two emails to Lester Losaw asking him if there would be a response given by the town. He did not respond to my emails, however he did bring up the emails and my question at the board meeting that evening. Lester read a quote about treating people fairly and when he was pressed by me, admitted that the death of George Floyd was not OK, I forget the exact words.
I want to be clear that I support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Perhaps it was not clear in the conversation with the board, nor in the article. I was hoping that by being somewhat less "assertive" I could get some kind of a response from the board. Alas, no response.
Given that Solomon Northup, the famous free black man who was tricked, captured, then sold into slavery came from Fort Edward, it is very distressing to think the supervisor and Town Board of Fort Edward could not find it in their hearts or minds to find empathy nor sympathy in the needless death of George Floyd. It is a sad statement about the huge amount of work we have left to do to defeat racism in this country.
Katie DeGroot, Fort Edward
