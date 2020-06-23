Letter to the editor: A sad statement from town board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am writing in response to the article written by Gretta Hochsprung about the Fort Edward Town Board Meeting on June 8. I questioned the Town Board about whether they would like to make a statement about the police violence which resulted in George Floyd’s murder, sparking nationwide protests.

I wrote two emails to Lester Losaw asking him if there would be a response given by the town. He did not respond to my emails, however he did bring up the emails and my question at the board meeting that evening. Lester read a quote about treating people fairly and when he was pressed by me, admitted that the death of George Floyd was not OK, I forget the exact words.

I want to be clear that I support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Perhaps it was not clear in the conversation with the board, nor in the article. I was hoping that by being somewhat less "assertive" I could get some kind of a response from the board. Alas, no response.