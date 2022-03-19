Letter to the editor: A sad moment in human existence

Editor:

COVID, Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine. Why is it humans love drama? Putin is off the rails, a crazed madman bored with life, because he doesn't have one. Sad really.

COVID, I don't care what variant is out there, my mask will never come off. Trust people that they have had all the shots to protect them and others? Not on my life or the life of my friends and family. This mask will never come off. Why? People lie, in government, in politics, in court, in almost anything to elevate the punishment to themselves. Please. Humans love drama — it is the fire that gives them purpose, something they cannot produce for themselves, self-worth. Sad really.

The world I would like to live in is one where people mind their own business, deal with their own drama without involving others for no reason. By the way that is called “bullying.”

It is truly a sad moment in human existence when one has to feel better about themselves by taking someone else down, or intimidating them, 98% over jealousy. Do the math, I'm not wrong on this one, sociologically speaking.

Get a life, get a grip and move on. You are not that interesting. Here's the kicker, neither am I, not in the least.

Got it?

Caleb McKinney, Schuylerville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0