Letter to the editor: A reminder to the elected politicians

Editor:

Caution: open letter to politicians.

Dear elected governmental officials, We the People of the United States elected you to represent us, not to dictate to us. Wake up to the fact that We the People put you in office and we can and will kick you out of office.

Also, in the future there will be term limits, decreased long-term benefits after leaving office and decreased security. Are you listening Chuck? Nancy, this is a heads-up. Hillary, you should pay attention. Please remember, We the People of the United States of America are a free and independent people, we stand for what we stand for.

If others don't like us that’s OK. We will shake their hand and hold the door for them when they leave. We will even help them pack. No hard feelings. This country and our way of governing ourselves is the result of many brutal hardships, many losses to be able to stand freely and state; “This is my country, land that I love..."

So again to recap, elected representatives, remember the people to whom you owe allegiance, the country to whom you owe allegiance, the Constitution to which you owe allegiance and most importantly the God to whom you owe allegiance.

Respectfully yours,