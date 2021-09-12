Letter to the editor: A project that we can fully support

A project that we can fully support

Editor:

The Counties of Warren and Washington IDA work to create new jobs and opportunities every day and as part of that mission, we recently passed a PILOT tax agreement for the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a fully buried electric transmission line that will pass through our region.

We did so because the project is widely supported and represents a unique opportunity to bring substantial economic benefits, including construction jobs and new revenue to our counties, towns, villages and schools. The project will be buried in existing rights of way and once installed, provide recurring revenue for decades to come, without utilizing government services, or even being visible.

The project’s developers, TDI, have been active in the region, coming to public meetings, explaining the project, and working with local officials and landowners alike to answer questions. Their team has also been doing pre-construction surveys and other prep work to make sure that when it is time to build, the installation will go smoothly.

As a result, local support for the project is strong, as all nine of the Washington County towns it travels through have formally passed resolutions of support for the project.