Letter to the editor: A principled man: James Hinds

Editor:

As Oct. 22nd is fast approaching, I write to share a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice a locally raised son of Washington County, the Honorable James Hinds, made that day back in 1868 in seeking civil rights for freed slaves.

As a Republican member of the Arkansas congressional delegation, Rep. Hinds was shot in the back and killed, the first member of the U.S. Congress to be assassinated in office, by a member of the Klu Klux Klan, who was never prosecuted.

Congressman Hinds, born in Hebron, educated in Salem, is buried in Salem’s Evergreen Cemetery.

I honor his principled stand for equality and sincerely wish our elected leaders today, at all levels of government, will work for the betterment of all they are duly sworn to serve.

Sarah Huggins, Argyle

