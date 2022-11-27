Letter to the editor: A post-election take on Thomas, Stefanik

How can anyone have confidence in the Supreme Court? So purely political now.

Allowing dark money to undermine our political process, overturning decades of precedence of Roe with the Dobbs fiasco, and now Clarence Thomas!

Clarence Thomas continues to shill for his wife and for Deadbeat Donald. Clarence clearly demonstrates that the Supreme Court is not bound by even the simplest ethical guidelines. Let’s go Insurrectionists!

How big a hypocrite can Clarence be? I wonder what his stance would be on a precedent closer to home such as Loving v. Virginia?

Moving on to other disreputable politicians, Elise. The aging WASPs in the 21st have spoken. Liars and election deniers who support Deadbeat Donald and other insurrectionists are A-OK with their brand of religious fervor. Looks like Elise is hoping Deadbeat Donald will grab her — for VP.

Those aging WASPs had better start praying for their Social Security and Medicare. Does Elise have plans for you takers!

Although it is too late for this election, I hope voters in the 21st will go back and carefully read The Post-Star’s November 2 front page article on Elise. It is illuminating.

Elise is always leading the charge (whatever that means) or demanding this or that or taking credit by announcing something in which she had no role or even voted against. She serves the best word salad.

Elise will solve inflation by holding the Fed’s “feet to the fire.” Huh? The Fed says, “Ouch”, and inflation goes down?

Elise has a new position on women’s rights. Pro-life, with exceptions. I guess Paul Pelosi is one of the exceptions. Elise is also pro-truth, with many, many exceptions.

In an apparent attempt at comedy, Elise recently said, “I am one of the most independent and bipartisan Republican members of Congress.” Good one, Elise.

Al Muench, Chestertown