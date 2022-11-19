 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: A political party can't fly with just one wing

Letter to the editor

A bird cannot fly with just one wing. All it can do is flop around on the ground raising dust. The same is true of a political party.

Until the Republican Party can bring in other wings to balance its flight, it is doomed to continuing failure.

I suspect it will take a long time for this party to learn that, but it is hoped that this recent election will be the beginning of the lesson.

Peter Cartier, Queensbury 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News