Editor:

Loss

The Russian skater

lost her chance for gold.

How do we rate her?

Only 15 years old.

A child who lost her right to grow;

whose nurture and support

gave way to a sport

where winning was

the only place to go.

Doped, likely by her

coaches and trainers.

The competitors who gloat

over her demise

are no less exploited

although deaf to her cries.

Harry Kresky, Shushan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0