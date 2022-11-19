Letter to the editor: 'A perfect example of poor planning'

Queensbury residents take notice! If you haven’t read the article in the Saturday Post-Star, Page C1, regarding your tax increase, it is very important that you read it now. I’m not sure why there isn’t more of an outcry. Are residents paying attention? They will certainly notice when they get the bill.

I’m horrified. With millions in reserve, our elected officials are again overtaxing the residents of Queensbury at a time when they are trying to manage high food, gas and living expenses. Some (like those who work at Lehigh) have no jobs or are barely getting by at this point. This increase was voted in unanimously? Who do these representatives serve? Certainly not the residents of Queensbury! There is no excuse for this increase other than greed and incompetence. This is a perfect example of poor planning, poor leadership and poor governing. The board members are taking advantage of the citizens and need to reverse this decision now. No one in favor of this increase should be representing Queensbury residents. If the people who live here were allowed to vote on this issue, it would go down. Cut in other areas and reduce taxes at this time of hardship for your citizens! Be responsible and caring.