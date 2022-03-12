Letter to the editor: A peacetime draft is needed now

We have to start a peacetime draft for our armed forces. We have to start this draft now so the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful and advanced military in the world. With this done it will help us keep the peace. We also need a few of the largest countries in the world to be our friend. This will also help to keep the peace. Hopefully this will do it for us. A draft will also train a lot of young men and women in many areas to help them with some kind of work on the outside world. This draft should be for two years of service then let go. Some of those people may want to stay in. Let's get it started now. God bless America.