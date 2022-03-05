Letter to the editor: A nauseating and heartless diatribe

Editor:

That mysterious swoosh of clean, fresh air a few weeks ago was a collective sigh of relief from Moreau, Glens Falls, Queensbury and Wilton residents still able to tell right from wrong on learning their congressional representative in 2023 will no longer be an as-yet indicted traitor.

They'll be in the 20th Congressional District.

In this one case of horrendous gerrymandering … thank you, state Democrats! (I'm not enrolled in a political party.)

For 21st Congressional District residents traditionally known for their independence, patriotism and charitable acts, I hope you'll remember in November's election this portion of Stefanik's comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

“After just one year of a weak, feckless, and unfit president of the United States and commander-in-chief, the world is less safe. Rather than peace through strength, we are witnessing Joe Biden's foreign policy of war through weakness. For the past year, our adversaries around the world have been assessing and measuring Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage, and he has abysmally failed on every metric. From kinetic and deadly attacks on our allies and partners, to the catastrophic withdrawal and surrender in Afghanistan, to the cyberattacks impeding American industry and infrastructure, to today's Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden and his administration have failed America and the world.”

Her latest lie-filled and heartless diatribe proves Stefanik is a disgrace to America. Criticizing any president who helps rally the peace-loving world to oppose Russia's annihilation of Ukraine's fledgling democracy and its brave people is nauseating.

She and her criminal cohorts can't pause their vitriolic detritus at such a perilous time because of their quest to turn America into an autocracy led by a monster who should face his own treason charges.

America's democracy is also in great peril with maniacal “leaders” such as Stefanik.

Dominic Tom, Moreau

