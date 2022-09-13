Letter to the editor: A look at the no votes cast by Rep. Stefanik

Does Elise Stefanik represent us well? I looked at her voting record and was surprised at the large number of "no" votes.
Elise voted against acts that help people here, including the Inflation Reduction Act, American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Build Back Better, Protecting Medicare, and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
She voted against voting rights acts, against women's health protection, abortion and contraception access bills, against active shooter alerts, Protecting Our Kids, Domestic Terrorism Prevention and the Assault Weapons Ban.
Elise voted against the PFAS Contamination Right to Know. She voted against the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act, the Infant Formula Appropriation, Consumer Protection, and an act to protect American Farmers from Sequesters cuts. Elise voted against acts for LGBTQI folks and combating Islamaphobia.
She voted against making insulin affordable, the Family Violence Prevention Act, and modernizing our immunization infrastructure, despite the pandemic. On Jan. 6th, she voted against certifying Pennsylvania's electoral college votes and voted against both proposals for Congress to investigate the insurrection, including the Select Committee, which has done such important work. Elise continues to stand by former President Trump, who is being investigated for multiple crimes against our nation. I could find only a few ways that Elise has voted to help people in our district, or this country. She does not have my vote and I hope you will help us to replace her with someone who will vote for the needs of the people.
Kathy Duhon, Cambridge