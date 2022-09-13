Letter to the editor: A look at the no votes cast by Rep. Stefanik

She voted against making insulin affordable, the Family Violence Prevention Act, and modernizing our immunization infrastructure, despite the pandemic. On Jan. 6th, she voted against certifying Pennsylvania's electoral college votes and voted against both proposals for Congress to investigate the insurrection, including the Select Committee, which has done such important work. Elise continues to stand by former President Trump, who is being investigated for multiple crimes against our nation. I could find only a few ways that Elise has voted to help people in our district, or this country. She does not have my vote and I hope you will help us to replace her with someone who will vote for the needs of the people.