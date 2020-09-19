Letter to the editor: A leader would set example by wearing mask

Editor:

As a resident of Cambridge, I was dismayed to see Congresswoman Elise Stefanik at a pro-Trump rally recently in the center of our town, proudly posing for pictures with children and residents and choosing not to wear a mask.

As a mother to three children in this school district, keeping our small, local school open and its children healthy is a top priority. My husband and I are both self-employed and have struggled since the pandemic to manage our businesses and keep our kids on track with schooling. Our local main street businesses in Cambridge are struggling to stay open due to the effects of the COVID pandemic. We have already lost one restaurant.

Choosing to visit our small town, with the potential to spread a virus that would shut down our schools and further threaten our businesses, is totally irresponsible. This is not the mark of a leader. A true leader would lead by example. A true leader would wear a mask and demonstrate to small children how important it is that we care for one another and our community. A true leader would encourage our local residents to work hard to stop the spread, by wearing a mask, so that businesses can stay open and local people can get back to work, safely and responsibly.