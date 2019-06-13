Editor:
I believe most of us would agree on what we would want and/or expect of a neighbor, friend, parent, teacher, leader. Of a neighbor, we would want someone who is friendly, respects us, helps when there is danger, does not threaten, trespass, poison or harm us or our property. We would want a friend able to hear, support, be compassionate and truthful. With a parent or partner someone who would encourage us, would not insult or demean, and a teacher who respects and listens, encouraging each student to grow into their fullest self. I believe we would want leaders who are conscious, thoughtful, able to work with and hear others, accept wisdom based on experience, who would not silence ideas, not fire those who speak what is truthful. And I would like to believe we would want in our own life to grow in understanding, to have integrity, to feel, at the end of our lives, that we did what we could to make ourselves and our world better.
Clearly there are people who bully, threaten, demean, lie, who see themselves as the center of the universe, who assert their will and power. The great problem is when someone we would not want in friend, neighbor, parent, teacher, leader heads the most powerful country in the world, threatening the world, asserting his will, making others afraid of his power, doing great harm to body and spirit. I don't understand how many cheer someone who exhibits traits we would find unacceptable in those around us, who is an embarrassment and so dangerous to our country and the world, how many surrounding him are too afraid to stand up to him, how many for greed and power would sell their principles, how many choose not to see what is so obvious.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann