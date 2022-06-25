 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: A history of lack of prosecutions

Letter to the editor

President Ronald Reagan was never prosecuted for the Iran-Contra scandal. That paved the way for President Richard Nixon, who was never prosecuted for the cover-up of the Watergate break-in. That paved the way for President George W. Bush, who was never prosecuted for the made-up WMDs which justified the Iraq War. That paved the way for President Donald Trump and the January 6th insurrection.

If there is no prosecution for former President Trump, what will be next?

Don Franks, Glens Falls 

