Letter to the editor: A GOP tsunami is coming this fall

Editor:

If there is one thing our nation desperately needs, it is definitely more Republican women elected to Congress. I was happy to see just last week that Congresswoman Stefanik announced another 10 Republican women candidates she has endorsed through E-PAC.

I was encouraged to see so many talented and capable women like Liz Joy, Madison Gesiotto-Gilbert, Mayra Flores, and so many others ready and able to help reverse the damage that Biden and his far-left agenda has caused our country. This will not just be a red wave, but a red tsunami. I am both impressed and inspired at the work that Congresswoman Stefanik has done to empower more and more Republican women to run for and be elected to Congress.

More GOP women in office will only serve to benefit our nation as a whole. The success of E-PAC cannot be understated, and it has directly contributed to over 30 Republican women being elected to the House of Representatives.

This election cycle, I am confident that we will see more capable and patriotic Republican women elected to Congress.

Cassandra Lavarge, Gansevoort

