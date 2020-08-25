Letter to the editor: A further erosion of citizens’ rights

Editor:

Here we go again. Our state Legislature, whom the Democrats control, are about to shove down the throats of people here the new back seat seat-belt law. This is nothing more than an avenue for tax gains, meager law enforcement tool and further erosion of citizens’ rights to freedom. King Andrew will strike his heavy hand once more, no doubt.

On the national scene, how can the Democratic nominee for president knowingly run for an office he can’t hold for mere months before his own party will make him the first in history to be removed using the 25th Amendment? If he is elected, in my opinion, this will happen. And when it does, the donkey moniker will disappear — hence the raised fist of BLM socialist party endeavors begin.

Can’t happen? If the waves of uncertainty aren’t on your mind or attention span — you ain’t got an iota of the snafu that’s coming. What a country!

Andrew Nelson, Fort Ann

