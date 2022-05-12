Letter to the editor: A full picture on climate needed

Editor:
Recently, Senator Dan Stec called for a cost-benefit analysis to be conducted on the state's initiatives to address the climate crisis. This information would only be useful if it were twinned with a figure representing the cost of inaction on the climate crisis.This kind of comparison is the only way to make a fair and informed decision.
Given the degree to which our local infrastructure is already being stressed by extreme weather and the expenses already being incurred, there is no zero cost option. Wise leadership and forward thinking requires the full picture.
Brian Farenell, Queensbury
