 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: A full picture on climate needed

Letter to the editor

Editor: 

Recently, Senator Dan Stec called for a cost-benefit analysis to be conducted on the state's initiatives to address the climate crisis. This information would only be useful if it were twinned with a figure representing the cost of inaction on the climate crisis.This kind of comparison is the only way to make a fair and informed decision.

Given the degree to which our local infrastructure is already being stressed by extreme weather and the expenses already being incurred, there is no zero cost option. Wise leadership and forward thinking requires the full picture.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News