Letter to the editor: A few words about Republican thinking

I love how one letter writer insists this paper doesn't print his letters when he gets as many printed as any other letter writer. He cries "liberal bias" but if he'd actually read the other letters he'd see a balance of opinions from both sides of the spectrum. I've no hope that he's reading this so maybe someone could show him and read it to him. Thanks.

The GOP hit the wall with their choice of authoritarian racist Victor Orban as a key speaker at their CPAC meeting. They cheered wildly when he said he wanted to keep Hungary racially pure. It's nuts how things change. It was only 2017 when they refused racist Richard Spencer access to CPAC. Now they're dropping all pretense of being pro-democracy and coming right out and saying that they agree completely with the policies and wishes of a full-blown authoritarian so vile that one of his closest longtime advisers said his speech was "pure Nazi" and quit him. They cheered as hard for this anti-American despot as they did for Reagan. Another highlight was "My name is Ted Cruz and my pronouns are kiss my (rhymes with sass)!" whatever that even meant. What a guy! That's modern GOP royalty right there!

In 2019, Perry Bacon Jr. of FiveThirtyEight.com asserted that there were five groups of Republicans: Trumpists, Pro-Trumpers, Trump-Skeptical Conservatives, Trump-Skeptical Moderates, and Anti-Trumpers. There's no longer a distinction between any of them.

It was a convention for all of them. This is what they've wanted all along. Now they get to own it. Sort of like the overturning of Row v. Wade. Now what, geniuses? What's next? Contraception? Interracial marriage? Stop!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau