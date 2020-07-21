Letter to the editor: A few thoughts on Haviland's Cove

Editor:

I see Mark Mulholland on the news about the family park on Murray Street. I don't think it's a good enough memorial. I'd like to see Haviland's Cove provide lots of equipment and stay open year around with events. Maybe even ice-skating if possible. The city should do this in memory of the mother and daughter who were killed at their apartment, top of Murray Street hill.

I used to rent near there and there were four deaths I'm aware of. It would be possible to have park security at Haviland's Cove. It's a bigger place and I just saw a beautiful new mural promoting it on the side of a building! I'd like to see it made as safe as possible. Even put a fence in the water surrounding the part kids can go swimming, so no strange life forms can join our own, you know? I'd like to see even church sermons occur in our spacious parks, due to the pandemic.

I ask the city to "please" decide on memorials for the victims of Murray Street Hill. I like Haviland's Cove. It was my favorite spot growing up here. Make it great in memory of the young victims who lost their lives.

Mair Williams, Queensbury

