Letter to the editor: A few things to think about before voting

To start, I was reading the local liberal daily yesterday (Post-Star) and there was a good article on gun-related deaths. The first sentence started out with a word, "murder." If laws keep the insane and evil in check, then why has't "murder" stopped all this? Isn't one law that most likely will get you life in prison enough to stop or is it all these sub-laws on the cosmetics of a firearm, capacity, where and who can carry one, that will stop the "uptick" in gun-related deaths? Can some please logically answer this for me?

Then the next thing I read was about the whole zero emissions/anti-fossil fuel craziness that's going to cripple upstate's economy. To all the people on board with this, think for a minute. This will make building a new home, which is now a staggering $300-$400 a square foot, to about $500. So go out in your yard and mark out a 33-by-33-foot area with stakes and string. That will be how much home you can build for half of a million dollars if our failure of a governor is re-elected. And then with interest rates climbing, that home will be for those who make $250,000 a year or more. We deserve and can do better than that ... then after you do that, think about how convenient it is to call up your favorite pizza place and order dinner for $20. I've been in the piping/plumbing/HVAC trade for 26 years and have yet to see a heat pump pizza oven.