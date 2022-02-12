Letter to the editor: A few reminders on Donald Trump

Editor:

I often choke on the bylines to some letters but this time I needed a Heimlich. It seems a Corinthian writer thinks Trump was "Our problem solver."? She says he was called a liar. She doesn't know why. Start here: When he'd refer to The New York Times as "The Failing NYT," which he did regularly, it was a lie. The Times has always and will always thrive. He got mad at ESPN? He'd claim their subscriptions were tanking when the they were not. She has no problem with him childishly lying about the number at his inauguration.

She says he fired people because they couldn't keep up with his boundless energy. Oh please. His laziness is classic. Golf much? He'd carelessly discard important memos unseen while setting policy according to what he saw on the cable news he constantly watched. She says "No one messed with him"? Everyone messed with him. DPRK, Russia, Iran and China all recognized what a fool he was and took advantage much to our detriment.

Regarding the Southern border which he didn't close, I wonder if she recalls caged kids and separated families. Gas prices? He'd have no more effect on OPEC-set gas prices than any other president. Back to his lying. Remember Trump Airlines, Trump Steaks, Trump neckties and his casinos? He claimed they were successful. There's a book by Republican strategist Rick Wilson called "Everything Trump Touches Dies" that explains it. He made a fool of himself in front of the world. Our European allies were embarrassed for us. They learned quickly, as did we, that his word and his opinions were worthless.

That said, I will give the Corinthian credit for urging us to vote in all our elections including local ones.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

