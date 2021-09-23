Letter to the editor: A few questions for other letter-writers

Editor:

In response to a letter written by Al Scoonzarielli of Moreau on Aug. 29 — to you and your letter-writer squad — OK, let me see if you and your squad can answer some questions:

1. How’s your commander in chief and his administration handling things?

2. How you doing with those gas prices?

3. How’s your grocery bill looking?

4. How’s your taxes looking?

5. How’s the border?

6. How’s Afghanistan doing? And any heartfelt messages to the families of the fallen?

You and your letter-writers squad have “all” the answers, and I need some answers!

Answers that will not be accepted include the following:

1. Former President Donald Trump

2. Orange man

3. Deadbeat Donald

4. Elise Stefanik

So … let’s go! No lying! You’re up.

Rhea M. Greene, Queensbury

