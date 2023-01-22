Letter to the editor: A few comments on the subject of truth

“I joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to discuss how House Republicans are hitting the ground running this Congress.” That’s from Rep. Stefanik’s weekly update.

I just finished the book, “A Death on W Street,” by Andy Kroll. It’s an illuminating story of the trolls who tortured the Rich family with conspiracy lies about their son Seth. The shorter delusion is that he was killed by Democrats for the leak of material to Wikileaks before the 2016 election. The despicables did this to excuse Russian hackers who were actually guilty. Random street violence killed Seth Rich.

Sean Hannity was a major spreader of this disinformation. He stopped when Fox was successfully sued by the Rich family. Recently, Hannity was forced to retract his lies about the election being stolen because Dominion voting machines sued. Praise be for courts.

So, on the subject of truth, this was in the weekly update as well. “On day one, we repealed Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents targeting hardworking Americans like I represent in Upstate New York.”

It’s not repealed, they’re not “targeting” upstate NYers and it’s not 87,000 “agents” no matter how many times that’s repeated. Packing so much wrong in so few words! I doubt any upstate folks are as fraudulent as Donald Trump, whom she definitely represents, and there are at least 10 years since 2000 he paid zero taxes. CBO estimates rescinding the new hires would cause an addition of $114 billion to the deficit over the next 10 years. We know the GOP is newly concerned about the deficit, right?

P.S.: If Elise Stefanik gets a chance between interviews with the Hannity and Steve Bannon ilk, there’s at least one area newspaper looking for a comment on rising Republican star George Santos.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward