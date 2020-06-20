Letter to the editor: A few comments on recent letters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

A few recent letters caught my eye. I see Sid feels he needs to tell us about this war called The Civil War. It was bad he says. What war was that, Sid? The Civil War? Bad? Got it.

Sherry thanks Trump for an economy that was saved by Obama and Bernanke and handed to Trump who is now wrecking it.

And Gene has discovered that women can do good things. He had some surgery recently, was well taken care of by female nurses, and asks pointedly, "Where were the men?" Probably working a different floor. I also recall Gene telling us not long ago how he tried washing a dinner dish and it became a Come To Jesus moment for him. Like he never had to help with dinner dishes when he was a kid? Well, we know from his writings that he had a strange adolescence. But he never appreciated women until he recently washed a dish? Really?

Another writer bemoaned the absence of Melania Trump in the news. I know you see some dark, evil, leftish reason for this but it's probably only because she'd have to do something notable like every other first lady has. Just posing doesn't cut it but what can we expect from a paid escort who lucked out? As she'd say, "I don't care. Do you?"