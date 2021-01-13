Letter to the editor: A fatal virus is attacking the U.S.

Editor:

I am so embarrassed for my country. This is what happens when mendacity obliterates truth. The abuse of power that incited violence in DC is treasonous. Nothing less than sedition.

The senators and congressmen who engaged and encouraged it should be held accountable and not just shamed for their participation. Because they have betrayed our country for their political expediency by toadying to the originator of conspiracy theories, it has come to this insurrection. They are complicit for what happened in D.C., as surely as if they, too, stormed in with the rioters.

Elise Stefanik is guilty of sedition. She was one of many who have perpetrated this attack against truth with her lame claims of irregularities in state elections. Shame on her! How can we stand for her to say she represents us when she so egregiously lies to her constituents?

The world has suffered a pandemic this year. There is another kind of virus that has swept through our country, one that attacks truth, morality and blackens the soul of our nation and is as deadly to our republic as any plague the world has seen.

Stefanik is more than a symptom of this disease; her ilk is the cause. We've seen it happen in other nations around the world, and now it's swept through ours.