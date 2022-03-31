Letter to the editor: A fantasy trolled to communities

Editor:

The Hughes Energy autoclave’s claim to steam garbage and extract usable fiber is preposterous. I’ve been in the paper industry since the 70s and none of the myriad plants I’ve visited has any use for contaminated low-value wet fiber.

The true villain in this saga is “Single-Stream” recycling. Local communities several years ago were sold claims to cut costs by exporting “recyclables” off-shore to be sorted there. “Wish-cycle” indulged the fantasy that any post-consumer product that “ought” to be recycled should be allowed into this mixed stream. Plastics with a number inside a triangle imply recyclability. Only #1 (PET) or #2 (HDPE) have any reasonable opportunity to be recycled. Glass, unless safely sorted by color, is not worth the effort. Most paper products are recyclable but not if waterlogged or bio-contaminated.

In reality off-shore sorting has produced a drastic reduction of recycled product. Most of the exported garbage was either burned or buried in areas of the world where local objection could be bulldozed into submission. The low-cost export markets dried up and the single-stream product is burned or buried here in the U.S.A. (usually in communities unable to resist these efforts).

Paper is the second-most recycled products on earth (aluminum is first). What most people call cardboard in the trade is called OCC (old corrugated container). Look behind any Walmart or Hannaford to see a box compactor for this purpose. WestRock Paper (Syracuse) and Pratt Paper (Staten Island) among others use this feedstock. Tissue mills used to welcome recycled news and office paper.

Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency be warned: The Hughes Energy offer is a fantasy trolled to local communities claiming to save them from making tough choices. You would do better service to our local communities by helping them face the need to restructure our recycle efforts.

Steve Bederian, Wilton

