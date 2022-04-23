Letter to the editor: A fact: Everyone has an opinion

Editor:

My, my, my, looks like someone got up on the wrong side of the bed when he wrote his letter to the editor that was posted in Thursday's paper.

Another Trump loyalist that thinks The Post-Star prints all lies about him. Sorry to burst his bubble, but Fox News, NewsMax and several other right-wing propaganda shows, not real news, are the main stream liars of the cable world. The Post-Star and thousands of other legitimate newspapers and news stations continue to report the actual news, not the lies that you want to hear. They even printed the angry writer's letter, which proves they aren't biased.

Everyone has an opinion, even if it's insulting and misinformed as this letter was, such as the collapse of the FBI? Now that's a new one! Talk about fake news! He also spoke about fake news about the Trump family. Now that is the pot calling the kettle black! The only president we have ever had that actually had his lies counted because there were so many of them! And they were so easily fact-checked! Trump is a terrible liar and anyone who believes anything he says is living in some kind of alternate reality. Stefanik is in second place behind Trump, but is learning how to be as big a liar as her trainer.

So unfortunately, The Post-Star will continue to print opinionated and misinformed letters from ungrateful readers, but will also continue to print the facts about news stories that are happening in this world today and every day. Perhaps the angry letter writer will be much happier focusing on the real fake news conspiracy shows. The truth is obviously too hard for him to handle.

June Woodward, Queensbury

