Letter to the editor: A different view of history offered

Editor:

I can only guess the "history" book a recent letter writer read was either written by the DNC or was found in the graphic comics section of the library. Let's review:

In 2009, then-President Obama gave Russia that famous red button for the now infamous reset. He pulled the rug out from under the Poles and Czechs and canceled the missile defense plan. Previous to this, Obama stood by as the Russians bombed Aleppo. We should also remember that famous Red Line drawn in the sand with invisible ink.

In 2014, the Russians again acted. They attacked Ukraine's Crimea. The Obama-Biden response was to send blankets. They delayed lethal aid until it was clear Russia had achieved its objectives.

Here we are again. Russia again invading Ukraine under yet another feckless administration. Additionally, in just 14 months of Biden we are energy dependent, have runaway inflation, a North Korea once again testing WMDs, a southern border that is little more than a sieve and a foreign policy that once again revolves around globalism at a direct cost to America.

Under Trump ... no new Russian incursion in Ukraine or elsewhere. A response in Syria when Putin gassed people. Nord Stream sanction.

No, I do not want Biden to establish price controls. I do want Mr. Biden to follow the science regarding oil. He obviously believes foreign imported oil has less of a carbon footprint than North American oil. How else do we explain the clamp on Keystone, the slow walking of leases and permits, restrictions on LNG terminals, and the pestering of financial markets to restrict investment.

Finally, the major price gouging in the energy sector comes from government skimming via property, excise, sales, income, and numerous other fees far more money than the producers who take risk.

Carl Tucker, Gansevoort

