Letter to the editor: A climate action tale is told by resident

Once upon a time (in June 2019) Governor Cuomo signed into law the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). It was hailed across the land as the most progressive climate bill in the nation. However, it failed to include a funding plan to enact bill provisions.

As time passes and the world turns and comes back around (as it always does) to where our NYS legislators started in 2019, we find that fairy dust has kept our legislators asleep, as they say, at the wheel.

Poor drowsy leaders. No climate action funding legislation.

But fairies, as we know, love irony. And now it’s clear (as the world gets hotter and hotter from fossil fuel use) that those wheels belong on electric cars, and, even more, that all government buildings in Albany need to be powered by electricity.

Our leaders, still sluggish, are in the know about this, and with our help (lobbying) will shake off that fairy dust and take action in 2023!

Diane Collins,

Earth Action Squad member,

Glens Falls