Letter to the editor: A change is going to come in the US

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

When we pledge allegiance to the flag, we are pledging allegiance to the Republic, for which the flag stands. Respect for the flag is not due because it is a pretty piece of cloth, but because it symbolizes our one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all. But how many times have you said those words without really thinking about what they mean?

When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I know he gave that document great thought, and I also know he had the intelligence to recognize deep down that being a slaveholder, he was a hypocrite. But such is the power of racism, that it can make us not see what is right in front of our faces.