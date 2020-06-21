Letter to the editor: A change is going to come in the US

Editor:
When we pledge allegiance to the flag, we are pledging allegiance to the Republic, for which the flag stands. Respect for the flag is not due because it is a pretty piece of cloth, but because it symbolizes our one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all. But how many times have you said those words without really thinking about what they mean?
When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I know he gave that document great thought, and I also know he had the intelligence to recognize deep down that being a slaveholder, he was a hypocrite. But such is the power of racism, that it can make us not see what is right in front of our faces.
So while driving around these past few days, I have seen many American flags displayed in front of houses that don't usually have one. My heart swells with pride at the thought that the displays are the result of people searching their hearts and really understanding that “justice for all” should mean what it says. All people: white, black, and every shade in between. I believe that an epiphany has come to people who may never have truly felt what that means until now, and that displaying the flag is their way of showing solidarity with the peaceful protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement, because at their foundation that is what the protests are about — that “all” has to include all, or else it is meaningless.
It's been a long time coming, but a change is going to come.
Tanya Goldstein, Salem
