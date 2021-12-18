Letter to the editor: 40% of populace is living a fantasy

Editor:

It seems to me we have too much democracy in this country. We have opinions but are frequently too lazy to really think them out. I know a woman whom I asked some years ago who she was voting for. Her reply was she wasn’t voting. “I don’t know enough about the issues” she said.

Most of us go out and vote anyway. No research, no facts, no philosophy of government, or even an understanding of how the government works. This is a childish, self-indulgent way of seeing the world.

The truth is about 40% of our population seem to be living in a childish fantasy when it comes to COVID. They have their rights — they won’t be forced to be vaccinated, but in the meantime, they put everyone around them at risk. These people don’t care about you, they are only interested in themselves and the excuses they use to avoid being responsible. If some of us die because you carried COVID to us — well, those are the breaks! Would you consider vaccination if your mother and grandmother got COVID from you?

This is not a Republican/Democrat issue — the politicians are playing games here — “let me hold your coat while you go and fight.” Oh, by the way, this week you should wear a mask on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and next week there is no elective surgery, and you’ll have to close your place of work. Don’t mention your great religious “revival.” And Republicans, if you want to do something, vote with Democrats mandating inoculation.

By the way diseases we also vaccinate for: polio, tetanus, the flu (influenza), hepatitis B, hepatitis A, rubella, measles, whooping cough, pneumococcal disease, mumps, chickenpox, diphtheria. Have any of them?

Arthur Dorrmann, Queensbury

