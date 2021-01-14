Letter to the editor: 2020 election was unconstitutional

Editor:

I will begin this letter by stating the obvious — no one in their right mind approves of random acts of violence or riotous behavior. Perhaps many have forgotten, but it was President Trump who repeatedly called for law and order and peaceful (yet passionate) protest this past year as many American cities were being looted and burned.

I recall Nancy Pelosi stating “people will do what they do” when asked about these very riots. So spare us the high-handed speeches with regard to sedition and crimes against democracy.

The 2020 election was unconstitutional from the onset. State bureaucrats violated Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. There is no way around this fact, regardless of the media’s attempt to delegitimize President Trump’s statements on this election. Where do we go when our very Constitution is violated to favor a specific political candidate?

Perhaps President Trump’s rhetoric was a contributing factor to what unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he was far from the only one who played into this. Our Supreme Court was obligated to hear the Texas case based on original jurisdiction, yet they provided an anemic interpretation of Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution: They passed the buck.