Letter to the editor: 2020 election was unconstitutional

I will begin this letter by stating the obvious — no one in their right mind approves of random acts of violence or riotous behavior. Perhaps many have forgotten, but it was President Trump who repeatedly called for law and order and peaceful (yet passionate) protest this past year as many American cities were being looted and burned.
I recall Nancy Pelosi stating “people will do what they do” when asked about these very riots. So spare us the high-handed speeches with regard to sedition and crimes against democracy.
The 2020 election was unconstitutional from the onset. State bureaucrats violated Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. There is no way around this fact, regardless of the media’s attempt to delegitimize President Trump’s statements on this election. Where do we go when our very Constitution is violated to favor a specific political candidate?
Perhaps President Trump’s rhetoric was a contributing factor to what unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he was far from the only one who played into this. Our Supreme Court was obligated to hear the Texas case based on original jurisdiction, yet they provided an anemic interpretation of Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution: They passed the buck.
A majority of media sources refused to report on the 1,000-plus signed and sworn affidavits with regard to election fraud/malpractice. Instead, they spent the majority of the past two months propping up their Manchurian candidate and providing false narratives on the Trump campaign lawsuits, which were mostly dismissed on procedural technicalities before any of the evidence was even heard. Again, the buck was passed.
We have a society that chooses to point fingers and refuses to accept responsibility. This will not go away just because President Trump will no longer reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station