Letter to the editor -Why is Stefanik protecting Trump?

Editor:

Elise Stefanik, what can one say about her continued support of a man who uses four-letter words when talking about women!

What can one say about her putting a blind eye to what our president has done to be impeached by Congress? Republicans insist on not believing dedicated Americans who work for our government and are not political!

Experts on our Constitution testified, not against our president, but to what our founders laid out on the law of the land! Elise wants to hear from the “whistle blower” who is protected by our “laws!” Make no mistake, if the parties involved were turned around to a Democratic president, Republicans would protect the “whistle blower” at all cost.

All the Republican members of Congress and those in the Senate are as blind as the Sanhedrin that condemned Jesus! Now even a periodical, Christianity Today, an evangelical paper started by Rev. Billy Graham, is calling for our president to be impeached!

Many evangelicals have much respect for Christianity Today, but it seems Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump have nothing but bad things to say about it!