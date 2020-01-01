Letter to the editor -The real problem is those on left

Editor:

I am tired of the letters to the editor claiming Trump is devoted to himself and Putin. There is absolutely no basis for this absurd notion. Trump haters ignore all the things that are going right in our country as a result of Trump being in office, lowest unemployment rate in all categories, higher wages, fewer conflicts abroad.

What really frustrates me is this notion that Republicans, including our congresswoman, are somehow not following the Constitution. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Public officials take an oath to follow the Constitution and the laws of this country. In this state alone with a one party rule our government is not following the laws of this nation when they allow illegal immigrants to receive benefits and drivers’ licenses.

There is a push to make our roads less safe by going against federal laws when it comes to marijuana. State government workers are not allowed to share information with ICE that could help remove dangerous illegal aliens form our neighborhoods.