Letter to the editor -The real problem is those on left

Editor:
I am tired of the letters to the editor claiming Trump is devoted to himself and Putin. There is absolutely no basis for this absurd notion. Trump haters ignore all the things that are going right in our country as a result of Trump being in office, lowest unemployment rate in all categories, higher wages, fewer conflicts abroad.
What really frustrates me is this notion that Republicans, including our congresswoman, are somehow not following the Constitution. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Public officials take an oath to follow the Constitution and the laws of this country. In this state alone with a one party rule our government is not following the laws of this nation when they allow illegal immigrants to receive benefits and drivers’ licenses.
You have free articles remaining.
There is a push to make our roads less safe by going against federal laws when it comes to marijuana. State government workers are not allowed to share information with ICE that could help remove dangerous illegal aliens form our neighborhoods.
There is a constant assault on the Second Amendment as well as the first. It is the Democrat left that tells us how to live, eat, what words can use. The left always claims to be about the children, yet they don’t care about the child in the womb – it’s treated as property of the host with no rights until it miraculously makes its way to separation. If the left cared so much about pollution and the theory of CO2 emissions aiding natural climate change, they would insist that all products possible be made here in the U.S. where we have cleaner production standards.
Instead the left drives production overseas through burdensome regulations. Ironically the left has always favored socialism and Marxism the tenants of Russia.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls