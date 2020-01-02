Letter to the editor -Pro-Trump group caused trouble

Editor:

I take issue with the Editorial Board's comments on Dec. 12.

I was in the pro-impeachment group that met in the park.

We absolutely took notice of the beauty of the fresh snow and the nicely decorated bandstand.

However, we were not there to celebrate Christmas or have a good time.

And we did end our evening with song. In fact, we sang while we stood across the street from Ms. Stefanik’s office. I believe it was “Silent Night.”

We sang even though we were once again bombarded with screaming bullhorns, obscenities and shouts of “commies,” “baby killers,” “f***ing idiots,” etc.

The members of NCD (such an appropriate name!) walked across Warren to confront our group. We were told it was “their” town. They will not stop trying to provoke an altercation. Sooner or later, I predict this will happen.

Can you imagine how hard it is to not react when an imbecile with whistles and a bullhorn is in your face?

However, we are non-violent and have pledged to not react.