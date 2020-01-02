Letter to the editor -Pro-Trump group caused trouble

Editor:
I take issue with the Editorial Board's comments on Dec. 12.
I was in the pro-impeachment group that met in the park.
We absolutely took notice of the beauty of the fresh snow and the nicely decorated bandstand.
However, we were not there to celebrate Christmas or have a good time.
And we did end our evening with song. In fact, we sang while we stood across the street from Ms. Stefanik’s office. I believe it was “Silent Night.”
We sang even though we were once again bombarded with screaming bullhorns, obscenities and shouts of “commies,” “baby killers,” “f***ing idiots,” etc.
The members of NCD (such an appropriate name!) walked across Warren to confront our group. We were told it was “their” town. They will not stop trying to provoke an altercation. Sooner or later, I predict this will happen.
Can you imagine how hard it is to not react when an imbecile with whistles and a bullhorn is in your face?
However, we are non-violent and have pledged to not react.
APEX and NCD are full of angry residents who claim they want to be "heard." There are better ways to do it.
I received an email back from Chief Lydon that they are still working on rules for protest after expressing my concerns.
They've had plenty of time to figure this out, and I believe the city actually decided to table this until spring, thinking that we would not be out in the winter.
The only groups not exercising common sense are the pro-Trump groups.
Why is OK for them to trample my right to assembly?
Why are they not arrested for harassment when they scream obscenities?
I urge concerned residents to contact Chief Lydon, the GF mayor and Common Council.
Beth Wadleigh, Fort Edward