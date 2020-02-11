Letter to the editor- Government's goal is to disarm us

Editor:

I have written in the past about the Founding Fathers’ reason for the Second Amendment. It is beyond dispute that the purpose was for the population to be armed for self-defense and defense of the nation and state.

It was also written so an armed citizenry can keep a tyrannical government in check. It was not written for hunters otherwise it would have said so. It was not written for police or the military. It was written for the people to be armed and called upon when needed.

It was imperative to have a well-maintained militia, not a federalized National Guard. This new gun grab legislation is a scam to violate your Second Amendment right. It is the goal of our government to disarm the population and militarize the police. It is the step necessary to gradually erode your Constitutional rights and to implement martial law under the guise of the police state, i.e. color of Law.

The First Amendment has been under constant attack as well. The government wants to limit what you say and to listen to how you say it. The government has successfully passed laws to punish you for your free speech. Combine this with recent gun control laws, the thought police are on patrol taking away both of them. A two for one.