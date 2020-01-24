Letter to the editor - Writer objects to political hatred

Editor:

Not too long ago I read a letter to the editor in The Post-Star. I found it to be quite interesting.

Al Muench of Chestertown wrote "... actually Elise, I demand that you resign since you seem only interested in representing one person and not your many North Country constituents. You are just another Trump flunkie. What a hypocrite!" Mr. Muench's letter prompted me to do a little research. It took about five minutes to find the answer.

Congresswoman Stefanik (as she should be addressed), the Republican candidate received 56.1% of the votes cast in the last election. One would assume that these votes were cast by fellow Republicans. Not only was Mr. Muench's letter disrespectful, he seemed to miss that fact. The congresswoman is doing exactly what the majority of voters elected her to do.

Mr. Muench, perhaps you should embrace the Better Angels approach to our present political situation instead of continuing to put forth your form of political hatred. There is certainly a hypocrite in the story, however it is not Congresswoman Stefanik. Read your own words, they sure read like vile political rhetoric to me.

Paul Frasco, Queensbury

