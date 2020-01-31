Letter to the editor - Writer gives story needed context

Editor:

I would like to thank Michael Goot for The Post-Star for the great article relating to the Empty House Syndrome (eyesores) in the City of Glens Falls. I just can't imagine that the city doesn't have more jurisdiction to have these homeowners repair or demolish these eyesores. My venture to the city inspector was a waste and the filing of a complaint through the city website met the same results (work continues on property) I beg to differ.

I now can understand why people don't go forth with concerns within; it’s a waste of time and aggravation. For the residences that try to care for their property maybe the answer is simple – board up some of the windows, pull siding off the house, let the front door blow in the wind and maybe some tic tac toe images on the driveway, then it would match the eyesores. Problem solved.

I now rest my efforts, its done and has been a big waste of time, sorry to say. Case closed. Thanks Post-Star for your efforts.

Gene Habinowski, Glens Falls

