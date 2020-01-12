Letter to the editor - Word precision is very important

Editor:

Can the Republican Party do us all a favor, though, and advise the recently impeached president, that words do matter!

Republicans impeached Clinton for his perjured definition of having sex (fellatio versus intercourse) in the Oval Office with an impressionable intern. The recently impeached president should be welcomed into that exclusive club and will certainly fit right in with Johnson's views on race and Clinton's sexual aggression.

Remember Moscow Mitch’s words for a “one-term president” and denial of Merrick Garland? McConnell’s words define the toxic politics in Washington. Hopefully, the $200 million-dollar Russian aluminum plant in Kentucky works out well, but I digress.

The first (mis)statement, “The largest inaugural crowd ever,” was impeached with photographic evidence, despite the “alternative facts matter” propaganda.

Another example of the misuse of words occurred when declaring a national emergency, an imminent threat, arising from a caravan of children and families seeking asylum.