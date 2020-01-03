Letter to the editor - Why hasn't Shugrue asked for help

Editor:
Jack Leary, MD is asking that we do everything we can to support Glens Falls Hospital!
He makes this plea with a paid advertisement in the Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, Post-Star newspaper.
He is, no doubt, one of the excellent doctors at GFH that we hear so much about.
But he, like CEO Dianne Shugrue, has his head buried so far in the sand that he has sand between his toes!
Post-Star reporter Kathleen Moore has requested an interview with Dianne Shugrue, and she has refused and blames Kathleen Moore for her problems.
Shugrue has also refused to meet with the supervisors of Warren County who have offered to help.
Needless to say Dianne Shugrue’s “cover up” is not working very well.
She only alienates everyone that tries to help.
Now “hard times” at Glens Falls Hospital has become the “top story of the year.”
All she had to do was talk about it and ask for help.
She never answered any of my emails either!
When our local nursing homes were “called on the carpet” we went before the county Board of Supervisors and had a very productive meeting. One supervisor said it was best meeting he ever attended.
We also took out an ad this Sunday to honor our nursing home staff.
What I find is that my best sources of “inside” information are the “letters to editor” in The Post-Star. Two things are clear:
- Medical care at GFH is excellent.
- Misinformation and cover up are harming the reputation of the hospital and interfere with getting support from our community.
Ron Hintz, Argyle