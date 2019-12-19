Letter to the editor - Why has Stefanik sold us out?

Editor:

My wife, Alice, and I wish to compliment Ken Tingley on his excellent commentary on Rep. Stefanik (Post-Star 12/11/19). Question: why has Mrs. Stefanik, from all appearances, sold out her ethical and moral standards to become an “in” person in the Republican Party? It appears that she wants to make a vocation of politics, obviously in Washington, D.C.

To do that she must be very rich and financially secure. To run for office every two years will take a great deal of money. Far more money than I believe she possesses.

This means she must please and do the will of the very wealthy persons who finance her campaigns. I believe that our democracy is threatened most of all by the cost of running for office.

Average citizens like you and me could not afford it. All too many congressional persons sell their souls for money to enable them to stay in office. This is a rotten system that must be changed or a wealthy elite will control Congress, its policies, and ultimately the direction of our country.

I feel strongly that Mrs. Stefanik has fallen into this trap. Why else would she support a president who has not a shred of moral decency or ethical values?

Clayton Burgess, South Glens Falls

