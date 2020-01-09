Letter to the editor - Who is the fairest congresswoman?

Editor:

Midnight. Not a mouse stirs in the Capitol Hill townhouse of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Only Elise. Smiling to herself, she recalls her recent statement in The Post-Star:

"I've promised my constituents I'll never vote to raise taxes and I've kept that promise since I've been in office."

Elise ponders, "I only used the first person singular four times in that sentence! Am I slipping?"

She rises before her reflection.

"Mirror, Mirror, on the wall, who's the craftiest girl of all ..."

"You are, Princess Rising Star."

"And how, Mirror, do I manage never to vote to raise taxes?"

“Cleverly, Princess! You have no need to raise taxes. Your party's Tax Reform Act of 2017 did it for you. This ‘reform’ magically gifted enormous tax cuts to the wealthy, while removing the most important income tax exemptions and deductions relied upon by working people to relieve their tax burden. Without this relief, the taxes of workers rise, naturally!"

"I love nature," sighs Elise.