Letter to the editor - We should learn from short circuits

Editor:

Well, I see a lot of foundation work going on at the Fort Edward DPW garage location. Public officials said the old garage burned down because a short in one of the older truck electric system probably caused it?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Well, it’s not the first one, and it won’t be the last. Same thing happened a few years ago at Saratoga County.

I haven’t drove tractor trailer hauling gasoline and propane since 1990. Every tractor was built and equipped with a circuit breaker. When will these people learn?

Kurt H. Kilmer, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0