Letter to the editor - We should learn from short circuits

Editor:

Well, I see a lot of foundation work going on at the Fort Edward DPW garage location. Public officials said the old garage burned down because a short in one of the older truck electric system probably caused it?

Well, it’s not the first one, and it won’t be the last. Same thing happened a few years ago at Saratoga County.

I haven’t drove tractor trailer hauling gasoline and propane since 1990. Every tractor was built and equipped with a circuit breaker. When will these people learn?

Kurt H. Kilmer, Hudson Falls

