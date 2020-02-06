Letter to the editor - We should fear losing democracy

Editor:

I’m not a fancy White House lawyer but some things are obvious: How can any senator deny calling witnesses for a trial, especially when testimony is relevant to the situation?

How can they deny obtaining documents imperative in finding out truth? Wouldn’t any person believe they must fear the truth? And how can a lawyer actually say, as Dershowitz does, that even if the president is guilty, he has a right to do what he wants if he feels it is in the best interest for the country?

And why do almost all Republicans sit like zombies, denying what is clear? If it’s fear, clearly their “leader” threatens severe retribution for dissent, a mark of a tyrant demanding absolute obedience, their silence and complicity a loss of any integrity. They should be deeply ashamed.

Aren’t they – like me – fearful of the loss of democracy. And those people cheering a tyrant who mocks, lies, demeans, threatens, fires all who speak truth, don’t they see the danger of their complicity?

There is so much pain, suffering, injustice in this world. McConnell has held up hundreds of bills passed by the House, bills speaking to real needs of our lives: education, health, environment, meaningful jobs, livable wages.